BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 56% Of Vote-Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 20:00 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

2022 Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll For France Info And Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France:

* MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* PARTICIPATION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 72% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 1,682 respondents conducted between April 15-18; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

