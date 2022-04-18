Birth anniversary of Sikh Guru: Haryana govt team pays visit to Golden Temple

Ahead of the state-level 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 24, a team of the Haryana government on Monday reached the Golden Temple in Amritsar to bring the holy water from the Sarovar there.

The team comprised Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Amit Agrawal.

According to a Haryana government statement here, Sandeep Singh said on April 24, the 400th ''Prakash Purb'' of the ninth Sikh Guru will be celebrated in a grand manner in Sectors 13 and 17 of Panipat.

Today, a team of the state government visited the Golden Temple to bring holy water for this programme, he said.

''We feel fortunate as we got a chance to bring this holy water to Haryana. Under the leadership of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the government has been celebrating the birth and death anniversary of the Gurus of all religions in a grand manner and now the 400th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is being celebrated,'' said Sandeep Singh.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia said that he felt fortunate to get the opportunity of visiting the Golden Temple to invite the ''sangat of entire Punjab for this holy festival'' in Panipat.

''In this one-day programme, devotees from across Haryana and Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the country are expected to participate in large numbers. The function aims to spread the message of communal harmony and brotherhood as preached by Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji," Khattar had said recently.

