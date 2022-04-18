Amit Shah asks Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure strict action in Jahangirpuri violence case

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to take strict action over Jahangirpuri violence in which police have formed teams for a thorough probe. Amit Shah spoke with Asthana after a report was presented to him by senior Delhi Police officials on the April 16 incident in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

This is the second telephonic conversation between Shah and Asthana since the incident. The Home Minister had on Saturday spoken with Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak on the incident and asked them to maintain law and order. Shah also took stock of the situation soon after stone-pelting between members of two communities during a religious procession.

The FIR, registered on the complaint filed by a police official at the Jahangirpuri police station, states that there was a "peaceful" Shobha Yatra procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti and there was stone-pelting following an arguement. Asthana had said earlier in the day that 14 police teams are investigating the Jahangirpuri violence case.

So far, 22 people have been arrested and two juveniles detained in connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and one civilian. The Delhi Police Commissioner said that a close watch was being maintained on the social media platforms and assured legal action against those attempting to spread misinformation.

"Four teams of forensics examined the spot today. 14 teams of police are investigating the case from different angles. The investigation is in the initial phase. A total of 21 people were arrested and some others are on remand," Asthana also told ANI. Two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - were sent to police custody till Wednesday by a Delhi court. Four other fresh accused of the incident have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

"We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation," Asthana said when asked about reports that flags were installed at a mosque. Three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons, said police.

"As of now, three firearms recovered. A forensic examination will be done on the recovery. Restrictions in the Jahangirpuri area were imposed to create a sense of safety. The police deployment will be decreased after the situation gets better," the Delhi CP said. On the violent clashes, the Delhi top cop said, "An altercation between the two groups erupted, now what was the altercation and why it happened, saying anything on this before concluding the investigation will not be right."

Earlier Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch informed that the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the incident. (ANI)

