U.S. Judge rules mask mandate for transport unlawful, overturning Biden effort
Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 23:12 IST
A U.S. judge said on Monday that a mask mandate on public transportation is unlawful, overturning a Biden administration effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment. The White House did not immediately comment.
