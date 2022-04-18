Left Menu

U.S. Judge rules mask mandate for transport unlawful, overturning Biden effort

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 23:12 IST
A U.S. judge said on Monday that a mask mandate on public transportation is unlawful, overturning a Biden administration effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment. The White House did not immediately comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

