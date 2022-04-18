Left Menu

Visually impaired lawyer appointed govt counsel in J-K High Court's Jammu wing

An official spokesman termed the decision a significant move towards ensuring equal opportunities of growth and development to specially abled who are integral to societal progress and prosperity.There has been, since long, a persistent demand of specially abled persons to give them due representation in government assignments, he added.

In a ''significant move'', the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday appointed Suraj Singh, a visually impaired advocate, as government counsel for defending cases before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court here. An official spokesman termed the decision a “significant move” towards ensuring equal opportunities of growth and development to specially abled who are integral to societal progress and prosperity.

“There has been, since long, a persistent demand of specially abled persons to give them due representation in government assignments,” he added. PTI TAS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

