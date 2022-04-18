Left Menu

Jordan's King Abdullah warns Israeli moves in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque are threat to peace

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 23:41 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah said on Monday that Israel's "unilateral" moves against Muslim worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque seriously undermined the prospects for peace in the region, state media said.

The monarch who was speaking with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blamed Israel for "provocative acts" in the mosque compound that violated "the legal and historic status quo" of the holy shrines.

On Friday, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the mosque compound, the latest outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

