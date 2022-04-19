Left Menu

Four-year-old boy crushed by his own school van in Gurugram

He was rushed to a civil line based hospital but died. The childs family also accused the hospital of negligence. Station House Officer of Kherki Daula police station Rajender said the case has been registered and probe is on.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-04-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 00:00 IST
A four-year-old boy was run over allegedly by a school van when he was getting down from the vehicle in Shikohpur village on Monday afternoon, police said. The van driver and the private school management were booked but no arrests have been made so far, they said.

According to the police, the incident happened when the LKG student slipped while alighting from the school van and fell down. He was rushed to a civil line based hospital but died. The child's family also accused the hospital of negligence. Station House Officer of Kherki Daula police station Rajender said the case has been registered and probe is on.

