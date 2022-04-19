Left Menu

Four dead in shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region- governor

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 00:40 IST
Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region killed four people on Monday, regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said on his Telegram channel.

Russia has intensified attacks on several Ukrainian cities, but says it is concentrating its efforts on securing full control over eastern Ukraine's Donbass region -- made up of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

