Second phase of war has started, says Ukraine president's chief of staff

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 01:07 IST
Ukraine's presidential chief of staff said on Monday that "the second phase of the war has started," referring to Russia's new assault in eastern Ukraine. His words echoed those of Ukraine's top security official, who said earlier that Russia had launched its new offensive on Monday morning.

"Believe in our army, it is very strong," chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app, assuring Ukrainians that Ukraine's forces could hold off the offensive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

