Amazon workers in small New Jersey facility file for union election

Amazon.com Inc workers at a small facility in New Jersey have shown enough interest to hold a vote on unionizing, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 01:39 IST
Amazon.com Inc workers at a small facility in New Jersey have shown enough interest to hold a vote on unionizing, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Monday. At least 60 of 200 workers from Amazon's DNK5 depot in Bayonne, New Jersey, have submitted cards seeking to organize as part of Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, the NLRB said.

An election date and terms have yet to be agreed upon, and Amazon could dispute the validity of the petition. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Mark Porter)

