Sri Lanka asks IMF for rapid financial assistance

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 08:23 IST
Sri Lanka has made a request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) support to mitigate supply chain issues, a finance minister aide said in a tweet on Tuesday.

However, the IMF holds the view that Sri Lanka does not meet its criteria, Shamir Zavahir said, adding that the IMF appears to be positive toward granting an Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

