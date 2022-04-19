Left Menu

Governor of Russia's Belgorod says village hit by Ukraine, one wounded

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 09:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike referred to by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in posts on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.

