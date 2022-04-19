Governor of Russia's Belgorod says village hit by Ukraine, one wounded

Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike referred to by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in posts on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)