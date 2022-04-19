PM Modi inaugurates development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for multiple projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. PM Modi landed in Ahmedabad on Monday on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister earlier today said that Banas Dairy has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women. "In the last several years, the @banasdairy1969 has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women. I am particularly proud of the Dairy's innovative zeal which is seen in their various products. Their continued focus on honey is also laudatory," PM Modi tweeted.

"I would like to applaud the people of Banaskantha for their hardwork and spirit of resilience. The manner in which this district has made a mark in agriculture is commendable. Farmers embraced new technologies, focused on water conservation and the results are for all to see," he added. The Prime Minister also recalled his previous visits to Banas Dairy.

"I am delighted to be visiting @banasdairy1969 yet again. I had last visited the Dairy in 2016. That time a series of products of the Dairy were launched. I had also visited the Dairy in 2013. Here are glimpses from both programmes," PM Modi tweeted. Later in the day, he will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)