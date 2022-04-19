Russian-backed separatists try to storm Azovstal plant in Mariupol - RIA

Russia-backed separatist forces are trying to storm the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol, the RIA news agency quoted separatist spokesperson Eduard Basurin as saying on Tuesday.

The separatists aim to "liberate" the facility as quickly as possible, RIA quoted another separatist, Denis Pushilin, as saying.

