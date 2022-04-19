Russia says struck 1,260 targets in Ukraine overnight
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:17 IST
Russian missile and artillery forces struck 1,260 targets in Ukraine overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Russian anti-aircraft forces downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 jet in the Donetsk region, the ministry said.
