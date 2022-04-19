Russia restricts access to Human Rights Watch website - TASS cites regulator

Russia's communications regulator has restricted access to the website of New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW), state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the regulator.

The move was related to the publication by HRW of what Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, deemed was false information about the behaviour of Russia's military in Ukraine, TASS reported.

