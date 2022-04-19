Left Menu

Russia restricts access to Human Rights Watch website - TASS cites regulator

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:58 IST
  • Russian Federation

Russia's communications regulator has restricted access to the website of New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW), state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the regulator.

The move was related to the publication by HRW of what Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, deemed was false information about the behaviour of Russia's military in Ukraine, TASS reported.

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

