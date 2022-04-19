Left Menu

Fire at furniture factory in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:43 IST
Fire at furniture factory in west Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a furniture factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Tuesday, Delhi Fire officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire was received around 1.16 pm, officials said. ''We have rushed 15 fire tenders to the spot and so far no casualty has been reported,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022