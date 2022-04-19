Fire at furniture factory in west Delhi
19-04-2022
A fire broke out at a furniture factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Tuesday, Delhi Fire officials said.
No casualty has been reported so far, they said.
A call about the fire was received around 1.16 pm, officials said. ''We have rushed 15 fire tenders to the spot and so far no casualty has been reported,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.
