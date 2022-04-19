Left Menu

Gang stealing diesel from trucks busted, 3 held in UP's Greater Noida

Three suspects belonging to a gang, which stole diesel from vehicles, especially trucks parked along highways, were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. The gang would steal fuel from the vehicles and in case the driver or helper woke up, the accused brandished firearms to intimidate them, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:52 IST
Gang stealing diesel from trucks busted, 3 held in UP's Greater Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three suspects belonging to a gang, which stole diesel from vehicles, especially trucks parked along highways, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. The police have also impounded a canter truck which had a separate storage space of around 1,000 litres in which the gang would store the stolen fuel, they said. ''The accused were held near the Faleda cut on Yamuna Expressway by the Rabupura police station officials.

The gang would target vehicles, especially transport trucks parked along roads with drivers and their helpers resting. ''The gang would steal fuel from the vehicles and in case the driver or helper woke up, the accused brandished firearms to intimidate them,'' a police spokesperson said. Those held have been identified as Hadan and Nadeem, both Greater Noida locals, and Afzal, a native of Dholana in the Hapur district, the police said. An FIR has been lodged in the case at the Rabupura police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police added.

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022