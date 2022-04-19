Russia accuses West of trying to prolong Ukraine conflict with arms supplies - TASS

The United States and other Western countries are doing everything to drag out Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Tuesday.

"The increasing volume of foreign arms supplies clearly demonstrates their intentions to provoke the Kyiv regime to fight to the last Ukrainian standing," Shoigu was cited as saying.

