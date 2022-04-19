Finland's President Niinisto, 73, tested positive for COVID
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, 73, tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.
"Despite the infection, President Niinisto is well and continuing to work remotely," it said, adding his planned official visit to Norway on April 21 to 22 would be postponed.
