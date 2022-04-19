Left Menu

Finland's President Niinisto, 73, tested positive for COVID

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 19-04-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:48 IST
Sauli Niinisto Image Credit: Wikipedia
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, 73, tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.

"Despite the infection, President Niinisto is well and continuing to work remotely," it said, adding his planned official visit to Norway on April 21 to 22 would be postponed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

