PM Modi meets former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji and had a great time recollecting old memories.

ANI | Jamnagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji and had a great time recollecting old memories. In a tweet today, the Prime Minister wrote, "The goodwill of Jam Saheb's family is spread all over the world, especially in Europe. In Jamnagar, I had the opportunity to meet Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji, who has always been extremely affectionate towards me as an elder. We had a great time recollecting old memories."

Shatrusalyasinhji is a former first-class cricketer and the last person to hold the title of Maharaja of Nawanagar. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18-April 20.

Earlier today, he dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

