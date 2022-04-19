PM Modi meets former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former cricketer Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji and had a great time recollecting old memories. In a tweet today, the Prime Minister wrote, "The goodwill of Jam Saheb's family is spread all over the world, especially in Europe. In Jamnagar, I had the opportunity to meet Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji, who has always been extremely affectionate towards me as an elder. We had a great time recollecting old memories."

Shatrusalyasinhji is a former first-class cricketer and the last person to hold the title of Maharaja of Nawanagar. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18-April 20.

Earlier today, he dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. (ANI)

