Thane: Two held for abducting, killing man
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 25-year-old man in Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday.
Mangesh Patil had gone missing on April 12 and a probe zeroed in Pravin Jagtap and Rahul Suryavanshi, who have confessed to killing him, a Shil Daighar police station official said.
''They had killed Patil as he was creating hurdles in matters related to the ancestral property of one of the accused. Three others involved in the crime are on the run and efforts are on to nab them,'' he added.
