Maha govt issues resolution to withdraw cases against organisers of bullock cart races

The Maharashtra government has issued a resolution, giving in-principle approval to withdraw cases registered against people who organised bullock cart races when there was a ban on such events, an official on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had in December last year allowed the resumption of bullock cart racing in Maharashtra, which had been prohibited in the state since 2017.

In a resolution dated April 13, the state government has said that the terms and conditions that there was no loss of life and the damage to private and public properties in such an incident was not more than Rs 5 lakh should be adhered to before withdrawing any case.

Referring to a Supreme Court directive, the government has said that cases in which serving and former MPs and MLAs were named (for staging protests to seek permission for bullock cart races) should not be withdrawn without the high court's approval.

Further it has been stated that if the committee formed under respective police commissioner and district collector (at zonal level) finds that it is appropriate to withdraw the cases against serving and former MPs and MLAs, then the panel should make such a request to the high court. The committee should review cases in which chargesheet was filed, but there was no loss of life and damage caused to private or public property was not more than Rs 5 lakh, and take steps to withdraw the same in line with parameters laid down in its order, the government said. The resolution also states that if a case is filed against more than one person, the amount of damage caused to public property should be recovered equally or as per consensus, the resolution stated.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had last month said that cases registered against organisers of the bullock cart race would be withdrawn.

