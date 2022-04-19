MP: Father-son duo drown in pit in Gwalior district

A man and his eight-year-old son drowned in a pit dug up for building a toilet tank at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 2 pm at Mehgaon village under Karahia police station limits, an official said.

The victim, Sonu Jogi (33), had dug a pit to construct a toilet tank for a house on a farm land, Karahia police station in-charge Ajay Singh Sikarwar said.

Jogi's son slipped into the water-filled pit while playing, following which he jumped in to rescue the boy and both drowned in the process, he said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official added.

