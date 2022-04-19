Left Menu

MP: Father-son duo drown in pit in Gwalior district

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:00 IST
MP: Father-son duo drown in pit in Gwalior district
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his eight-year-old son drowned in a pit dug up for building a toilet tank at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 2 pm at Mehgaon village under Karahia police station limits, an official said.

The victim, Sonu Jogi (33), had dug a pit to construct a toilet tank for a house on a farm land, Karahia police station in-charge Ajay Singh Sikarwar said.

Jogi's son slipped into the water-filled pit while playing, following which he jumped in to rescue the boy and both drowned in the process, he said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022