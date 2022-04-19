Left Menu

Kyiv says Russia aims to grab land, crush Ukraine's armed forces

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said Moscow wants to seize Mariupol and all the territory that Ukrainian government forces still hold in Luhansk and Donetsk to create a land link with Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed in 2014. "The main efforts are to break through the positions held by Ukrainian troops and they have not stopped trying to gain full control over Mariupol," Motuznyak said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:48 IST
Kyiv says Russia aims to grab land, crush Ukraine's armed forces

The aim of Russia's new military offensive in east Ukraine is to grab land, establish an overground link between territories in the east and Crimea, and crush Ukraine's armed forces, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuznyak said Russian forces were attacking along the entire frontline in eastern Ukraine, pressing their siege of Mariupol in the south and trying to encircle cities in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. "The goal is to defeat the Ukrainian forces, to establish control over the territory of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and establish a land corridor to Crimea," Motuznyak told a briefing.

Russian-backed separatists who rose up in 2014 have declared so-called people's republics in territory they control in parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said Moscow wants to seize Mariupol and all the territory that Ukrainian government forces still hold in Luhansk and Donetsk to create a land link with Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed in 2014.

"The main efforts are to break through the positions held by Ukrainian troops and they have not stopped trying to gain full control over Mariupol," Motuznyak said. Summing up Russia's tactics, he said: "Usually, they are: powerful artillery preparation, an attempt to storm particular positions, attempts to stymie the actions of units of Ukraine's armed forces, attempts to surround our units, and to capture settlements. Russia is mainly waging war according to the textbooks of the Soviet era."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022