BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 56.5% Of Vote-Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:00 IST
2022 Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll For France Info And Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56.5% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* PARTICIPATION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 71% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 1,687 respondents conducted between April 17-19; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

