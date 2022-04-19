Left Menu

National Security Act slapped on 5 accused persons in Jahangirpuri violence case: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:46 IST
The Delhi Police has slapped the stringent National Security Act on five accused persons arrested in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri here, official sources said.

Among those booked under the stringent law are Ansar, the alleged ''main conspirator'' behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday, they said.

So far, the Delhi Police has arrested over 20 people in connection with the clashes that erupted during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

