Nagpur court sentences man to 20 years in jail for raping teen girl

A Nagpur court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a mentally unwell 15-year-old girl in October 2018, an official said.

Special Judge RP Pande sentenced Ashish Ruprao Newale (38) under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and also fined him Rs 30,000, with half the amount earmarked for the victim, he said.

Newale, a resident of Godhni village of Narkhed tehsil here, raped the girl on October 5, 2018 when her parents had gone to a nearby field to work, and he was seen coming out of the house by the victim's brother, the official said. After she narrated her ordeal to her parents, a complaint was filed with Narkhed police and Newale was held soon after, the official added.

