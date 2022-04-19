Militants hurl grenade at police station in J-K's Budgam

Militants on Tuesday hurled a grenade at a police station in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, adding that no damage was done in the explosion. The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the Budgam Police Station in the district headquarter town at around 9.15 pm, they said.

They said the explosive went off at the gate of the police station and no one was hurt in the incident.

Police has cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers, they added. PTI MIJ SRY

