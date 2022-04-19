Left Menu

Militants hurl grenade at police station in J-K's Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:26 IST
Militants hurl grenade at police station in J-K's Budgam
  • Country:
  • India

Militants on Tuesday hurled a grenade at a police station in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, adding that no damage was done in the explosion. The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the Budgam Police Station in the district headquarter town at around 9.15 pm, they said.

They said the explosive went off at the gate of the police station and no one was hurt in the incident.

Police has cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers, they added. PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022