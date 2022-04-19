Left Menu

Haryana Police busts fake diesel manufacturing unit in Sirsa, arrests two

Haryana Police busted a fake fuel manufacturing unit in Sirsa district and arrested two persons on Tuesday.

ANI | Sirsa (Haryana) | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:36 IST
Haryana Police busts fake diesel manufacturing unit in Sirsa, arrests two
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police busted a fake fuel manufacturing unit in Sirsa district and arrested two persons on Tuesday. Police seized around 75,500 litres of fake diesel from the site.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the spot and recovered several tankers drums, a machine with a diesel nozzle machine and two motors for shifting diesel. Police also seized Rs 6,11,360 in cash. The arrested accused have been identified as Salesman Deepak, a resident of Adampur, and Ramesh, a native of Rajasthan.

Haryana Police informed that the culprits used to prepare fake diesel by mixing base oil, paraffin, and mineral turpentine oil in their godown. The primary investigation also revealed the involvement of two more persons. A case against the accused has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022