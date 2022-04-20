Left Menu

UK's Johnson underscored Ukrainian need for weapons on leaders call-readout

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson underscored the need for further military support to be sent to Ukraine in a call with Western leaders on Tuesday, a readout from his office said. "The Prime Minister updated the leaders on his visit to Kyiv earlier this month," the readout said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson underscored the need for further military support to be sent to Ukraine in a call with Western leaders on Tuesday, a readout from his office said. "The Prime Minister updated the leaders on his visit to Kyiv earlier this month," the readout said. "He underscored the critical need for further military support to Ukraine in the face of a major Russian offensive in the Donbas and ongoing attacks elsewhere.

"They discussed the need to increase the pressure on Russia with more sanctions against Putin's war machine, as well as further diplomatic isolation," it said, adding that Johnson had welcomed the leadership from U.S. President Joe Biden.

