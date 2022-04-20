Ukraine's military gets more aircraft and parts to repair others, Pentagon says

Ukraine's partners have provided it additional military aircraft and parts to repair others in Kyiv's arsenal that were damaged or inoperable, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing, adding that Washington had not provided aircraft to Kyiv.

