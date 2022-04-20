Over 500 Rohingya flee Malaysian detention, most rearrested
Malaysia doesnt grant refugee status but the country houses some 180,000 refugees and asylum seekers accredited with the UNHCR, including more than 100,000 Rohingya and other Myanmar ethnic groups.
More than 500 Rohingya refugees escaped from detention in Malaysia early Wednesday following a protest but most have been rearrested, immigration officials said.
The Immigration Department said 528 Rohingya fled after breaking a block door and barrier grill at a temporary detention center in northern Penang state. Police and other agencies were deployed and 362 detainees have been rearrested, the department said in a statement.
“The search for the remaining detainees is continuing,” it said, without giving further details on what sparked the breakout.
Malaysia, which has a dominant Muslim population, is a preferred destination for Muslim Rohingya fleeing from Myanmar or those seeking to escape misery in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Malaysia doesn't grant refugee status but the country houses some 180,000 refugees and asylum seekers accredited with the UNHCR, including more than 100,000 Rohingya and other Myanmar ethnic groups. Thousands more stay undocumented after arriving in the country illegally by sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Penang
- The Immigration Department
- UNHCR
- Bangladesh
- Malaysia
- Muslim
ALSO READ
UNHCR expresses concern over Taliban decree banning girls from schools
UNHCR ‘firmly’ opposing UK-Rwanda offshore migration processing deal
Tajikistan readies camps for fleeing Afghans, UNHCR calls for support
Afghanistan: UNHCR official expresses hope for coeducation to bring peace in country
UNHCR calls for better oversight of UK ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme