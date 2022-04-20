WB violence: BJP's Anirban Ganguly claims people lost faith in state police

Amid the unabated violence in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) think tank member Anirban Ganguly supported demands for the CBI investigation into the recent rape cases, saying that the common people in the state have lost their faith in the police. "The situation is such that every victim's family wants a CBI investigation. We are seeing so many cases --Anees Khan case, the Rampurhat case, where people were charred to death, the Hashkhali rape case. They are all demanding the CBI investigations. People in West Bengal have lost faith in the police", he said while speaking to ANI.

Ganguly further alleged the TMC of pressurizing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to not carry out the probes fairly. He said, "The SIT is never successful in the investigations because TMC is pressurizing them to not do the investigation properly. In most of the cases, the TMC panchayat member, the municipality councillor and local leaders are involved. They exploit the people on party orders. It is said that the SIT is investigating but in actuality they do nothing and the people have understood it now." A five-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously submitted its report to party chief JP Nadda on March 30 on the incidents of arson in Rampurhat.

Nadda had formed a five-member fact-finding committee comprising West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brajlal, Lok Sabha MP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satya Pal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former IPS KC Ramamurty and BJP spokesperson and former IPS Bharati Ghosh. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order. Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district earlier this month. The victim's family has accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case. Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Hanskhali rape case. (ANI)

