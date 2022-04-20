Left Menu

MoD able to utilise 99.50 per cent of Defence Services Budget in FY 2021-22

At the end of FY 2021-22, MoD has been able to over achieve this target and has utilised 65.50 per cent of Capital Acquisition Budget on indigenous procurements through Indian Industry to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 10:52 IST
MoD able to utilise 99.50 per cent of Defence Services Budget in FY 2021-22
Representative Image(Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Defence (MoD) had earmarked 64 per cent of Capital Acquisition Budget for domestic industry in Financial Year (FY) 2021-22. At the end of FY 2021-22, MoD has been able to over achieve this target and has utilised 65.50 per cent of Capital Acquisition Budget on indigenous procurements through Indian Industry to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Further, as per preliminary expenditure report of March 2022, MoD has been able to utilise 99.50 per cent of the Defence Services Budget in FY 2021-22.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022