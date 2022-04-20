Police official, 3 others booked for assault in UP's Ballia
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 20-04-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Four people, including a police official, have been booked on charges of assaulting a person after he shot and posted a video highlighting alleged illegal sand mining here.
Sunil Prasad, the complainant, alleged that after his video went viral, Chand Diar police outpost in-charge Ganesh Pandey and three others attacked him while he was having food at a restaurant.
The incident took place in Bairia on Monday, according to the local police station in-charge Shivshankar Singh.
Investigation is underway, Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
