SC stays anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, and said a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition has been ordered.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area here and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD and said "a completely unauthorized and unconstitutional demolition" has been ordered. He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, has begun at 9 am and no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators.
The area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson, and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.
