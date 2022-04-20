Citizen-centricity to determine India @2047 Governance model: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that citizen-centricity will determine the India @2047 Governance model

Inaugurating the 15th Civil Services Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, citizen friendly approach will be the only viable option for civil servants in the new governance model. Quoting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "The true meaning of Civil Services Day is dedication to the common man, and each Civil Servant must have steely resolve to bring significant improvements in the lives of the common man".

Referring to the theme for Civil Services Day 2022 which is "Vision India@2047 – Bringing Citizens and Government closer", Dr Jitendra Singh said, over the years the expectations of common man has increased and the Civil Servants have to do a serious introspection about their future role with a clear focus on delivery. He said, we must focus on officers having 25 years of active service ahead and the current officers must help in their capacity building for making India a frontline nation, when it celebrates the 100th year of Independence in 2047.

Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, one can't visualise India @2047 through the prism of 2022. He said, the future governance models may redefine the role of a civil servant and governance may pass on more and more to the citizen domain, thus truly personifying the spirit of "Minimum Government". He, however added that the nature of Indices relevant to 2047 must be perfectly visualised. The Minister said that an intricately interwoven interface of technology, new indices and Artificial Intelligence may take over in a big way in coming years.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Civil Services Day marks an occasion to celebrate the untold examples of Civil Servants doing the right thing and producing results in critical areas using innovative approaches. It is also an occasion to mark the seminal changes in Indian Administration, to rededicate ourselves to the pursuit of excellence in the Service of the Nation.

Dr Jitendra Singh referred to Sardar Patel's address to the first batch of the Indian Administrative Service in Metcalfe House, New Delhi as saying, "Your predecessors were brought up in the traditions of which they kept themselves aloof from the common run of the people. It will be your bounden duty to treat the common man of India as your own".

Referring to Mission Karmayogi's main mantra of moving from "Rule to Role", Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Civil Servants must train themselves for a new and challenging assignment as most of the flagship schemes of the Government are now hugely Science and Technology based.

Dr Jitendra Singh also inaugurated an exhibition on the Awarded initiatives of 2019, 2020 and 2021 on the identified Priority Programmes and Innovations and chaired a Plenary Session on the topic 'Vision India @ 2047-Governance'.

In his address, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said that Civil Services Day is a day of celebrations as well as a day for reflection and introspection. He said, Transformational Approach of Aspirational Districts proves what regular indicator based monitoring can achieve and now the saturation approach will ensure that benefits of welfare schemes will reach to the last man in the queue.

Secretary, DARPG Shri V.Srinivas in his address said that PM Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts & Organizations of the Central and State Governments for the welfare of common citizens.

Following 6 priority programmes have been identified for the Awards to be presented on Civil Services Day 2022: Promoting "Jan Bhagidari" or People's Participation in Poshan Abhiyan, Promoting excellence in sports and wellness through Khelo India scheme, Digital payments and good governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana, Holistic Development through One District One Product scheme, Seamless, End-to-End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention (District/Others) and Innovations (Centre, State and Districts).

10 Awards for 5 identified Priority Programmes will be given this year, while 6 Awards shall be given to organizations of Central/ State Government/Districts for innovations.

Former Cabinet Secretaries, former Secretaries, Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Chief Secretaries/ACS/Principal Secretaries and Heads of Central Training Institutions/ Resident Commissioners joined the event in Vigyan Bhawan. PCCsF/ DGsP/ Addl DGsP/ District Collectors, Academic Institutions, State ATIs/ Assistant Secretaries and IAS officers of 2013-17 batches who have served as Assistant Secretaries also joined the event virtually.

