Left Menu

Attack on Sharad Pawar's residence: Mumbai court sends lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14-day judicial custody

A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar's residence.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 18:02 IST
Attack on Sharad Pawar's residence: Mumbai court sends lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14-day judicial custody
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar's residence. He was arrested in connection with the Maharashtra Transport Department workers' protest outside the residence of the NCP chief in Mumbai on April 8.

Mumbai police was seeking his custody again to confront him with a fresh arrested accused in the case but Court rejected the police's demand. Sadavrte to remain in judicial custody. However, Sadavarte has filed a bail plea in the Mumbai Sessions Court and it will be heard on April 21.

Earlier, Mumbai Police seized a money counting machine from the residence of accused Sadavarte. The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of state transport workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

The protest came a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume their duty by April 22. MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, that would give them better salaries and greater job security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
4
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022