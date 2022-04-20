Attack on Sharad Pawar's residence: Mumbai court sends lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14-day judicial custody

A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar's residence. He was arrested in connection with the Maharashtra Transport Department workers' protest outside the residence of the NCP chief in Mumbai on April 8.

Mumbai police was seeking his custody again to confront him with a fresh arrested accused in the case but Court rejected the police's demand. Sadavrte to remain in judicial custody. However, Sadavarte has filed a bail plea in the Mumbai Sessions Court and it will be heard on April 21.

Earlier, Mumbai Police seized a money counting machine from the residence of accused Sadavarte. The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of state transport workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

The protest came a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume their duty by April 22. MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, that would give them better salaries and greater job security. (ANI)

