Israel agrees to supply helmets, vests to Ukrainian rescue services - official Israeli statement

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-04-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's defence minister authorised on Wednesday the supply of helmets and vests to Ukrainian rescue services after speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart, an official Israeli statement said.

