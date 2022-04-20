Israel agrees to supply helmets, vests to Ukrainian rescue services - official Israeli statement
Israel's defence minister authorised on Wednesday the supply of helmets and vests to Ukrainian rescue services after speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart, an official Israeli statement said.
