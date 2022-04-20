Left Menu

Policeman dies after being hit by truck in UP

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 20-04-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 19:13 IST
A police sub-inspector was killed after he was allegedly hit by a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said.

Sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Yadav (55), posted at Pahasu police station, was checking vehicles when a speeding truck crushed him to death, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said reports that the sub-inspector was killed by mining mafia were completely baseless.

Yadav hailed from Dhaurra village in the Eitmadpur area of Agra district.

The truck has been seized and the driver arrested, police said.

