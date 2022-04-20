Girl molested, maternal uncle arrested in Kolkata

A four-and-half-year-old girl has been allegedly molested by her maternal uncle in South Kolkata's Tollygunge area, following which the accused has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

As per an FIR, the accused had lured the survivor to play a ''game'' in the absence of her family members, and molested her, a senior officer of Tollygunge Women's Police Station said.

''The family members later saw the girl crying and upon enquiry, found about the incident and lodged a complaint with us,'' she said.

The accused has been arrested and a case under POCSO Act registered against him, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)