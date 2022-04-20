Left Menu

Fake police held in Bareilly

Two men have been arrested here on charges of impersonating as police and extorting money from people, police said on Wednesday.The accused were arrested on Tuesday and have been identified as Amir Hamza and Aslam Khan, both residents of Sanaiyrani of C B Ganj, police said.

Fake police held in Bareilly
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been arrested here on charges of impersonating as police and extorting money from people, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday and have been identified as Amir Hamza and Aslam Khan, both residents of Sanaiyrani of C B Ganj, police said. They allegedly made a living threatening people around Veer Savarkar Nagar intersection for money impersonating as policemen, said Izzatnagar police. Several incriminating items, including an airgun, a fake identity card of Delhi Police, two military colour jackets, and a belt with fake police monogram were found in their possession, Izzatnagar Inspector Sanjay Dhir said.

Both accused were sent to jail on Wednesday, he said. Bareilly Superintendent of Police Ravindra Kumar said Aslam and Amir, both, have police records. Aslam was found to be earlier booked in two cases at Izzatnagar Police Station and one at C B Ganj Police Station, and two cases were found registered against Amir at Izzatnagar Police Station, Kumar said.

