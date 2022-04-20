Three men booked under PSA in J-K

Two alleged drug peddlers and a notorious criminal were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Reasi and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged criminal, Sunny Kumar, was arrested from the Bishnah area of Jammu and booked under the PSA on the orders of district magistrate, a police spokesman said.

Kumar was wanted in over 20 cases including two related to drug peddling, he said, adding he was lodged in high-security Kot Bhalwal jail.

Two notorious drug peddlers, Talib Hussain and Surinder Kumar alias Sindu, were also arrested under the PSA in Reasi district and shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail, the spokesman said.

While Hussain was arrested on Tuesday, Surinder Kumar was apprehended on early Wednesday, he said.

He said four cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and one case under the Arms Act stand registered against Hussain in different police stations over the past two years. Four cases under the NDPS and the Indian Penal Code are registered against Kumar at police station Katra, he added.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

