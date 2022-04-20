Police freezes Drug peddlers' property worth Rs 2.42 crore in Haryana

In a bid to tighten the noose around drug peddlers, Haryana Police succeeded in getting the orders to freeze properties worth over Rs 2.42 crore belonging to five drug peddlers and their families, informed police on Wednesday. The properties were claimed to be earned from the illegal trade of drugs.

A spokesperson from Haryana Police informed that the competent authority in New Delhi had ordered to freeze of the movable and immovable property of the accused. The accused have been identified as Sukhander Singh aka Mander Singh, Deep Singh aka Babbi, Daljit Singh, Jaspreet Kaur and Chinderpal Kaur, all residents of village Panniwala Morikan in Sirsa district.

Police have requested the competent authority to freeze the property of the above peddlers including agricultural land, house, vehicles and cash deposit in a bank worth Rs 2.42 crore. The accused Deep Singh was arrested in connection with the recovery of 5 quintals of poppy husk and is still lodged in jail.

According to the current valuation from the Revenue Department, the value of the frozen property has been estimated at around Rs.3.50 crore. The action was initiated under the provisions of the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act so that the peddlers would not be able to sell their property to anyone, informed the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)