Six Nepalese Army personnel hurt in accident

Six personnel of the Nepalese Army received injuries when a van carrying 30 security men encountered a brake malfunction in the country's Sudurpashchim Province on Wednesday.

The injured Army personnel are currently undergoing treatment at District Hospital in Bayalpata.

Police said 30 Army personnel were being transported for election duties from Kalikot district to Doti district in Western Nepal when their van encountered the brake failure at Sanfebagar Municipality.

Local-level polls will be held across Nepal on May 13. The Army is taking care of election safety and personnel are being transported for it, officials said.

