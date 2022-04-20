France urges Russia not to attend G20 meetings
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged Russia not to attend meetings of the Group of 20 economic powers in a meeting on Tuesday with his G20 counterparts.
"We demand that Russia ceases right now its military action and we ask Russia to refrain from attending G20 meetings. War is not compatible with international cooperation," Le Maire said during the meeting by an online connection.
He left the meeting before his Russian counterpart spoke, a finance ministry official said.
