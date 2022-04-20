HC dismisses Delhi Waqf Board's plea seeking stay on transfer of portion of graveyard to ITBP

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea moved by the Delhi Waqf Board challenging the single judge bench order and seeking a stay on the transfer of a portion of a graveyard to Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The division bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla dismissed the appeal against the single judge order passed on March 9, 2022, that had declined the application seeking a stay on the transfer of the portion of the land.

The single judge order had recorded that it finds no ground to grant an interim injunction as undisputedly the allotment in favour of ITBP was made in 2017. The bench had only issued notice on the petition related to 123 properties, mainly mosques and Muslim graveyards, which were denotified from the land acquisition process in 2014 and were to be reverted to the Waqf Board.

The High Court rejected the submission made by the counsel for the appellant. Delhi Waqf Board had moved the appeal through Advocate Wajeeh Shafiq seeking interim thereby restraining the respondents from carrying out any activity on the Qabristan Qadeem, South Indraprastha, Mathura Road. The appeal sought a direction for restraining the two-member committee from functioning during the pendency of the present petition.

The appeal stated that the portion of the graveyard has been illegally allotted to ITBP by the Central government. (ANI)

