Left Menu

Fewer people evacuated than planned from Ukraine's Mariupol - regional governor

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:18 IST
Fewer people evacuated than planned from Ukraine's Mariupol - regional governor

Fewer buses than planned were able to reach civilians in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Wednesday and not many people were evacuated, the regional governor said. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko was speaking after Mariupol's mayor said on Wednesday morning that he hoped 90 buses would be able to enter the city and take out about 6,000 trapped women, children and elderly people.

"People of course gathered at the agreed meeting points, but few of them got onto the buses," he said, providing no figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022