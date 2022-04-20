Left Menu

US starts training of some Ukrainian troops on howitzer artillery

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:32 IST
The United States military has started training a small number of Ukrainian troops on using howitzer artillery, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday, adding the training was being conducted outside of Ukraine and would take about a week.

"It's a smallish number of Ukrainians, a little bit more than 50," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, expanding the aid to include heavy artillery ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine.

